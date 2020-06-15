Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
