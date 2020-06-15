Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

