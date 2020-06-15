Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

