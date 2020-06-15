Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $858,000 Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 342,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.