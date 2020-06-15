Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average is $292.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

