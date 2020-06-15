Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249,270 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apple worth $1,838,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.00. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

