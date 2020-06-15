Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 221,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $47.07 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.76.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

