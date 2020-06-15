Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co.
Ryanair Holdings plc Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp
Ryanair Holdings plc Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp
Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share
$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Corporation This Quarter
$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Corporation This Quarter
M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc.
M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report