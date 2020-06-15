Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

