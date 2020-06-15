Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 263.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 1,431.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

