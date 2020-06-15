Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.39, for a total value of $2,007,586.68. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,297 shares of company stock valued at $117,101,108. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $588.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $625.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.79 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

