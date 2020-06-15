PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.