Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 38,439 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $41,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 329,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

