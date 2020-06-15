Ajo LP Cuts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $103,597,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $41,923,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 836,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 816,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $34.89 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

