Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,120 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

