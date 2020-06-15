Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 559 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,761. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $56.79 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

