Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $127.66 on Monday. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

