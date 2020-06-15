Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 33,670 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marcus were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $5,701,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marcus by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,761 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Marcus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 445,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MCS stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.