DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

