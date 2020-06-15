Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

