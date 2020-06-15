Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 968,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $21,886,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 430.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Datadog stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -520.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,333 shares of company stock valued at $127,408,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

