Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,275 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $34.15 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.