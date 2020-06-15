Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.