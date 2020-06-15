Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,218 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

NYSE BX opened at $55.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.