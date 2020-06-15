nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,008 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.