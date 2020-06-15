Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 14,707 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 684,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 205,855 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

LXP opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.