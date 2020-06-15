Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 626,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 568,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Also, CFO Lorin Crenshaw bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

