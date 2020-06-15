Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

