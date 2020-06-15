Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.