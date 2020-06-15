Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $5,217,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $2,493,645.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 462,396 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,381 over the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCY opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

