Ajo LP Buys New Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FCF opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $795.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

