Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 24,645 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $39,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

