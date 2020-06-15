Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 38,560 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

