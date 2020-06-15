Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

