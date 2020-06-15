Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

