William Blair Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded GrubHub from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $60.38 on Thursday. GrubHub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.