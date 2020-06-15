Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.70 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.