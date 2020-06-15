Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,041 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

