Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $46.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.