Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Celanese worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

