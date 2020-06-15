Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,005 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Verint Systems worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,436.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

