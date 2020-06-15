Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after buying an additional 640,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $117.38 on Monday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

