Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $86,080.01 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

