Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Athene worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Athene by 722.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.