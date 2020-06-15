Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.37). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.60. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 592,068 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.