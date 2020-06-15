Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

SRRA opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.