Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.78% of Aaron’s worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

