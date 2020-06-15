SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,688 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SYNNEX worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 70,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in SYNNEX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 63.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares valued at $543,788. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

