Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,158,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. Precept Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the first quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

