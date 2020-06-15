Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cerner worth $42,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

