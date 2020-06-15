Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438,444 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $42,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

