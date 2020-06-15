Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,156,645 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,156,645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.04% of Dana worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DAN opened at $12.41 on Monday. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
