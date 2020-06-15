Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,156,645 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,156,645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.04% of Dana worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.41 on Monday. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Dana’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

